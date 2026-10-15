Shafaq News- Beirut

Hundreds of kilograms of explosives seized by Lebanese authorities last week belonged to Hezbollah and were intended exclusively for use against Israel, the group’s lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Lebanese parliament, Fadlallah said Hezbollah had immediately informed security and judicial authorities that the vehicle and its cargo belonged to the group. He rejected allegations that the explosives were intended for political assassinations in Lebanon and demanded the return of the seized materials and the release of two detainees.

Lebanese security forces intercepted the vehicle at the Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint while it was traveling from the Beqaa Valley toward Beirut, arresting two men.

On Oct. 12, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam pledged to expand the investigation to identify those involved and uncover their plans and objectives. Salam noted that C-4 had been used in past political assassinations in Lebanon and vowed firm action against the possession, transport, or use of weapons outside state authority.