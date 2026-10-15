Hezbollah demands return of explosives seized in Lebanon
Shafaq News- Beirut
Hundreds of kilograms of explosives seized by Lebanese authorities last week belonged to Hezbollah and were intended exclusively for use against Israel, the group’s lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said on Thursday.
Speaking at the Lebanese parliament, Fadlallah said Hezbollah had immediately informed security and judicial authorities that the vehicle and its cargo belonged to the group. He rejected allegations that the explosives were intended for political assassinations in Lebanon and demanded the return of the seized materials and the release of two detainees.
Lebanese security forces intercepted the vehicle at the Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint while it was traveling from the Beqaa Valley toward Beirut, arresting two men.
On Oct. 12, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam pledged to expand the investigation to identify those involved and uncover their plans and objectives. Salam noted that C-4 had been used in past political assassinations in Lebanon and vowed firm action against the possession, transport, or use of weapons outside state authority.
لا تساهل ولا تغاض، بل الحقيقة والمحاسبة. بات معلوماً انه تم قبل أيام توقيف شاحنة في ظهر البيدر متوجهة من البقاع الى منقطة بيروت الكبرى تحتوي على مئات الكيلوغرامات من المواد المتفجرة، بما فيها مادة الـ سي-4 (C-4) الشديدة الانفجار. يهمني أولا ان أتوجه بالتحية الى القوى الأمنية التي أوقفت الشاحنة المشبوهة، وضبطت المواد المتفجرة التي كانت محملّة بها، واحالت سائقيها الى الجهات المختصة للتحقيق معهم. انني اتفهم القلق الذي ينتاب اللبنانيين من انتشار خبر توقيف هذه الشاحنة وما كانت تنقله من مواد، لا سيما ان مادة الـ سي-4 (C-4)، جرى استخدامها في عدد من عمليات الاغتيال السياسي السيئة الذكر في تاريخ لبنان الحديث. ولكن من موقعي كرئيس للحكومة، أطلب من اللبنانيين جميعا ان يكونوا على ثقة بأننا لن نتهاون في متابعة التحقيق والتوسع فيه، للوصول الى تحديد هوية كل المتورطين في هذه العملية الاجرامية، ومن وراءهم، والكشف عن مخططاتهم واهدافهم، وتحويلهم جميعاً الى القضاء لينالوا العقاب الذي يستحقون. وكونوا على ثقة أيضا ان حكومتنا لن تتهاون مع كل من تسوِّل له نفسه العبث بأمن البلاد وسلامتها واستقرارها، كما انها ستتعامل بالحزم المطلوب مع أي سلاح خارج إطار الشرعية، حيازةً ونقلًا واستخدامًا.— Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) October 12, 2026