End of Russian role: UAE to print Syrian currency

Shafaq News/ Syria will print its currency in the United Arab Emirates and Germany instead of Russia following a $800 million agreement with DP World to develop the Port of Tartus.

The deal includes modernization, management, and operation of a multipurpose terminal, and marks Syria’s first major foreign investment since US President Donald Trump lifted sanctions earlier this week.

In addition to the port project, both sides agreed to establish industrial zones, free trade areas, dry ports, and cargo transit hubs at key locations across Syria.

Officials described the shift in banknote suppliers as a technical move aligned with changing international partnerships, while media outlets reported that upcoming currency designs may exclude traditional state imagery as part of a post-sanctions "rebranding strategy."