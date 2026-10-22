Shafaq News- Riyadh

Two people were killed and eight wounded in Wednesday's attack on King Fahd International Airport in the eastern Saudi city of Dammam, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Thursday.

The dead are a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident. Among the wounded are one Saudi, two Indians, two Yemenis, two Bangladeshis and a Nepali, according to the authority. Their injuries range from minor to serious, and they are being treated in several hospitals.

Flights have resumed, and air traffic is back to normal, GACA said. It added that it is working with security agencies to assess the damage. The authority did not say who was behind the attack.

#بيان إلحاقي بشأن الاعتداء على مطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام. #الطيران_المدني https://t.co/TjboRE2d4I — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 22, 2026

Saudi airports have come under repeated attack since Oct. 5, when Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launched "Operation Dawn of Yemen" against the Houthis, an Iran-aligned group that controls the capital, Sanaa. The Houthis have since targeted several Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Oct. 10.

Fighting between the two sides resumed in July amid the wider regional war involving Iran and the United States. It ended a truce that had largely held in Yemen since 2022.