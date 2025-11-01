Assassinations surge in Aleppo: 12 killed in October

Shafaq News - Aleppo

Assassinations surged across Aleppo in October, with 11 targeted attacks leaving 12 people dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported Saturday.

Most of the victims were former regime security operatives, collaborators, or informants — including members of the Air Intelligence Directorate and the Iran-backed Liwa al-Quds group.

SOHR said unidentified gunmen carried out the attacks using gunfire and vehicle-borne explosives, noting a rise in killings after reports of a covert cell targeting businessmen and regime loyalists.

#المرصد_السوري#حلب تشهد تصعيدًا أمـ ـنـ ـيًـ ـا منذ تشكيل خـ ـلـ ـيـ ـة اغـ ـتـ ـيـ ـالات تـ ـسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدف ضباطًا ومتعاونين مع #النظام السابقhttps://t.co/WtSNshyNzf — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 1, 2025

Among those killed were former regime operatives and collaborators, including men linked to Air Intelligence, Liwa al-Quds, and other pro-government units. Victims were targeted in multiple Aleppo neighborhoods — al-Sukkari, al-Jabriya, Masakin Hanano, and near the Citadel — alongside several young men accused of regime ties, some reportedly from the Alawite community.

Since the beginning of 2025, at least 103 people have been killed in targeted attacks across Syria, including five in sectarian-motivated incidents.