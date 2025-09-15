Arab-Islamic Summit: Syria and Kuwait warn of wider regional threats

Shafaq News – Doha

Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Monday condemned Israel’s strike on Qatar, framing it as part of an escalating pattern of aggression that threatens stability across the Middle East.

Addressing the Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha, al-Sharaa expressed solidarity with Qatar, noting the unusual spectacle of “a negotiator killed, and a mediator targeted,” and urged unity among Arab and Islamic nations in response.

Sheikh Mishal, meanwhile, called the strike “a continuation of the occupation’s escalating violations of Arab sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security.” He appealed to the UN Security Council and the wider international community to act, warning that such assaults risk pushing the region into chaos.

