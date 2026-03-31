Al-Sharaa: Syria will not join regional war

Shafaq News- London

Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Tuesday said Syria is moving toward democratic governance, regional “neutrality,” and economic recovery.

According to state media, Al-Sharaa explained that the state now holds a monopoly on arms, ruling out the presence of armed factions. He added that efforts to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces were advancing, while criticizing delays by their leadership.

While some international outlets reported that Syria could join Israeli operations in Lebanon, Al-Sharaa claimed that Damascus is seeking to stay out of the US-Israeli war on Iran, although attempts to reach understandings with Israel through dialogue had failed.