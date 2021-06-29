the Director-General of Garmyan Municipalities arrested on corruption charges

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-29T11:37:25+0000

Shafaq News/ A source in the Garmyan administration police in Kurdistan Region reported that the Director-General of Garmyan Municipalities was arrested by a judicial decision on corruption charges. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the integrity investigation judge issued today an arrest warrant for the Director-General of Garmyan Municipalities, Barzan Karim, on corruption charges based on a complaint by a member of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate Council, Karim Ali. He added that the director of Garmyan municipalities is currently detained and is under investigation.

