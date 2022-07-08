Exacerbating crises steal Eid joy in Garmyan 

Shafaq News / The Residents of Garmyan administration are going through a harsh economic situation and high foodstuff prices as Eid al-Adha approaches.

Sirwan Mohammed, a resident of Garmyan, said that he had paid one million dinars to provide water and 120,000 dinars for the generator owner, so nothing was left from his salary to buy any supplies his family needed.

He added that he will try to buy Eid clothes for his kids from some thrift shop. If not, there will be none this year.

Abu Ahmad, who owns a store in Garmyan, told Shafaq News agency that the residents are unable to buy stuff due to the increasing prices, noting that their income can buy nothing for them to enjoy Eid with their families and children.

He attributes the high prices to the high taxes and the repercussions of the Ukrainian-Russian war, since most commodities are imported, especially those used in Eid preparations, not to forget mentioning the transportation increasing cost due to the fuel crisis.

For Garmyan residents, the Eid spirit has been lost. Most of them cannot afford to buy new clothes or shoes for their children, nor take them out and let them celebrate it as they used to do every year.