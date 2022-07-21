Report

Zebari: 155 mm cannons carried out the Zakho attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-21T19:59:36+0000
Zebari: 155 mm cannons carried out the Zakho attack

Shafaq News / The leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, called for forming a Turkish-Iraqi-Kurdish committee to investigate the recent attack that targeted Duhok governorate.

Zebari said in a tweet on Thursday, "what Turkish officials do not understand in targeting a civilian resort in Zakho is that all the innocent martyrs are Iraqis that came from southern Iraq to spend summer."

He added that 155 mm cannons carried out the attack, and probably from inside Turkey.

A "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, Iraq state TV said.

Children were amongst the victims, including a 1-year-old, the Kurdish health minister said in a statement, adding that all the victims died before reaching a hospital.

