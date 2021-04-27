Zarif to President Barzani: Iran aspires a stable region

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received today, Tuesday, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, flanked by a high-ranking security and government delegation including the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, the Iranian Consul-Generals in Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah, among other officials.

According to a readout of the meeting issued by the Iraqi Presidency, Zarif expressed his country's concern about the rocket attacks that targeted Erbil, emphasizing its willingness to expand the ties with the Kurdistan Region.

"Iran wants a stable and safe region. Stability and good economic ties are in the interest of both sides," Zarif said.

For his part, President Barzani touched upon the historic relations between Kurdistan and Iran, appraising the Iranian support to the region in the tough times.

Barzani stressed that the region will always be a catalyst of stability in the region, indicating that it views its relations with Iran from the channel of good neighborhood and common interests.

The meeting touched upon the situation in Iraq, the war against ISIS, the US-led Coalition, Baghdad-Erbil relations, expanding the relations between Iran and Kurdistan, commercial exchange at the borders, and a spectrum of topics of common interest.