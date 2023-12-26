Yazidi young man liberated from ISIS in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Yazidi Rescue Office in the Kurdistan Region announced that a 19-year-old Yazid was released from ISIS.

The statement made by the office contained no further information about how liberation was to be achieved.

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani founded this office in 2014 to locate missing Yazidis.

President Barzani promised that the Kurdish government would spare no effort to rescue all those Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS.

In October 2014, ISIS captured the Sinjar district in Nineveh Governorate. The terrorist organization kidnapped thousands of Yazidi women, children, and men.

This group has captured women into sexual slavery and executed men.