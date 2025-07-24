Yazidi woman freed after 11 years of ISIS captivity

Shafaq News – Nineveh

A young Yazidi woman was freed from ISIS nearly 11 years after being abducted, a local source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the woman,20, identified as Riham Haji Hami, is originally from Sinjar district in Nineveh province. She was taken by ISIS militants in 2014 when she was just nine years old, during the group’s assault on Yazidi communities in the Sinjar area.

According to the source, Riham was held at al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria before being rescued. She was among approximately 30 relatives kidnapped during the ISIS offensive. Most of them, including her sister and five brothers, remain missing.

ISIS launched a large-scale attack on Sinjar on August 3, 2014, committing mass atrocities against the Yazidi population. A total of 6,417 people—women, children, and men—were abducted in the assault.