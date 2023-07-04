Yazidi Survivor Celebrates Liberation Anniversary Amid Hope and Struggle

Shafaq News/ In a heartwarming gathering of family and friends, a Yazidi survivor, Faiza, celebrated her liberation anniversary from the clutches of the Islamic State (ISIS) in the autonomous administration of Zakho, Kurdistan.
Residing in the Bersivi camp in northern Zakho, the Yazidi survivor told Shafaq News Agency's correspondent that she commemorates her liberation day every year on the 4th of July, marking the end of her five-year ordeal that began in 2019.
She likened the day of her liberation to a rebirth, following a harrowing five-year period under the oppressive rule of ISIS militants. When asked about her hopes on this day, she replied, "My wish is the liberation of all the captives who are still held by the terrorist organization, in addition to leaving Iraq and travelling to Australia."
Faiza, from the Kar Zerk complex in South Sinjar, along with her family was abducted in 2014, when ISIS ran over her hometown. She was freed and reunited with her family in 2019. Since then, 11 members of her family have also been freed, yet several others remain in captivity.
Since 2014, ISIS has abducted 6,417 Yazidis, the majority being women and children. The Office for Kidnapped Affairs in the Kurdistan region, supervised personally by the region's president Nechirvan Barzani, has overseen the liberation of 3,668 of these captives.