World Radio Day: Celebrating Shafaq Radio's comeback against adversity

Shafaq News/ Every February 13, the world celebrates World Radio Day—a tribute to the powerful medium that once dominated news and entertainment before the digital age reshaped communication.

Despite rapid technological advances and the decline of many traditional stations, radio remains a crucial source of live information and entertainment. Recent data shows that approximately 60% of Iraq’s population listens to radio, while digital platforms now engage over 35% of the audience, highlighting a robust shift toward electronic media in the country.

The Roots of Radio in Iraq

Iraq’s relationship with radio dates back to the early 1930s. Although Baghdad Radio was officially inaugurated in July 1936—the second radio station in the Arab region after Cairo Radio—the country’s first experiments with radio broadcasting began in 1932.

Early broadcasts introduced Iraqis to the airwaves through significant events such as King Ghazi’s speech in Baghdad and later, live transmissions during King Faisal I’s inauguration of the Agricultural and Industrial Exhibition. By February 1935, radio had evolved to feature music, literary lectures, and diverse programming, cementing its place in the Arab media landscape.

A New Era Post-Saddam Hussein

For nearly four decades under Saddam Hussein’s regime, radio and other media were strictly controlled by the authorities.

The fall of Saddam’s regime on April 9, 2003, marked the beginning of a new era, ushering in a wave of diverse, independent voices in Iraqi media. This transformation allowed for the emergence of numerous radio stations representing political, religious, liberal, and ethnic communities—a stark contrast to the previous era of media suppression.

Shafaq Radio: A Pioneering Voice

In 2004, amid this newfound media freedom, Shafaq Radio was launched by the Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media from Baghdad.

As the first unofficial station to broadcast Kurdish content to the general public in Baghdad, it offered programming in both Arabic and Kurdish (Sorani and Feyli dialects), playing a vital role in reviving the Feyli Kurdish dialect—a language that had nearly disappeared due to longstanding marginalization under previous governments.

Initially broadcasting during limited morning and evening slots, Shafaq Radio quickly expanded its schedule to 24 hours a day, offering a rich mix of cultural, social, political, economic, and sports content.

By 2009, the station had risen to prominence, ranking first among Baghdad’s radio stations for its significant impact and its ability to meet the diverse needs of its listeners, particularly the Feyli Kurdish community.

The station’s journey faced a major setback in 2014 when ISIS’s invasion of large parts of Iraq led to severe security challenges and political disputes. For the first time since its inception, Shafaq Radio was forced to cease its terrestrial broadcasts—a pivotal moment in the media history of the Feyli Kurds.

A Digital Renaissance

Embracing the era of digital communication, Shafaq Radio made a triumphant return in 2020 via the Shafaq News website. This digital transformation allowed the station to overcome geographical and political barriers, reaching a global audience around the clock in Arabic, Kurdish, and English.

Today, Shafaq Radio stands as a resilient and innovative voice in Iraqi media, continuing to empower marginalized communities and enrich the nation’s diverse cultural tapestry.