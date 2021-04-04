Woman's Rights Organizations in Kurdistan demand MP punished over Misogynic remarks

Shafaq News/ A delegation of Kurdish Women’s Rights organizations visited the Parliament of Kurdistan Region and submitted a request to subject an MP who made sexist remarks to disciplinary measures.

The Head of the Kurdistan Women Union (KWU), Dr. Vian Sulaiman, hinted at "legal measures against the representative who degraded women," calling the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to work diligently to halt misogynic remarks and disrespecting women.

MP of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) drew Parliament's ire after over sexist remarks when he described KRG as a "female"; a statement the Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faiq, was not pleased with.

MP Lanja Dizayee, the rapporteur of the Women’s Committee in the Kurdistan Parliament, said, "We received today a protest note from a group of Women’s unions and organizations, and we delivered it the Parliament's Presidium."

MP Dizayee said that Law is above all, stressing that everyone in the Kurdistan Region has made sacrifices without discrimination.