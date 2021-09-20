Washington confirms its commitment to cooperate with Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The US Consulate in Erbil confirmed her country's commitment to cooperate with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Ministry of Peshmerga.

On Monday, the Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail received the US Consul General in Erbil Robert Palladino in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Serbest Lezgin and other ministrial officials.

The Ministry of Peshmerga said in statement that the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, the current dangers of ISIS, the steps of the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga, and the relations between the Ministry and the federal Ministry of Defense.

The Minister added, “the United States and its forces are our friends as well as the Peshmerga's,” expressing his hope that the two sides will be able to "totally eliminate terrorists to protect the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

Concerning the reform file in the Ministry of Peshmerga, Ismail said that this file has witnessed "good progress, and in order to continue with it, we need the cooperation and assistance of US, the Global Coalition and the existence of a political agreement between the Kurdish parties."

For his part, the US consul confirmed that "The US is proud of its friends and the heroism of the Peshmerga forces," adding, "We are honored and committed to cooperate and coordinate with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Peshmerga forces."

"In addition to the commitment of the US military advisors to the development and success of the military reform process, the efforts of the Ministry of Peshmerga are significant for the US," noting that "there is a long history of friendship and alliance with Kurds, and the future is bright for both sides."

According to the statement, both sides also discussed the importance of greater rapprochement between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the Ministry of Defense in the federal government.