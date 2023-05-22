Violent Brawl Erupts Among Kurdistan Parliament Members, Session Delayed

Shafaq News / A physical altercation broke out between members of the Kurdistan Parliament during a session held today, Monday, within the parliamentary building.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the brawl occurred between deputies from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Reports indicate that the session was postponed to a later time due to the tensions that arose among the parliament members.

Shafaq News Agency has released images showing the aftermath of the brawl, along with a video clip capturing the incident.