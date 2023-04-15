Unknown drone targets Sulaymaniya's Penjwen

Shafaq News/ Three villages in the Penjwen district of Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate were targeted by a drone attack on Saturday evening.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that several citizens were injured in the attack on the villages of Kani Miran, Saliawah, and Waryawah.

The operation also targeted a car, which is believed to belong to members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). It is expected that there were wounded and possibly fatalities inside the car. The source added.

Earlier today, a security source reported a series of Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK sites in the Atrosh subdistrict of Sheikhan district in Iraq's Nineveh.

The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been embroiled in a longstanding conflict with the Turkish government that has caused tens of thousands of casualties since the 1980s. Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations in northern Iraq under the pretext of PKK presence.