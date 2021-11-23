Report

University students in a disputed district join the demonstrations wave in the Kurdistan Region 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-23T10:28:15+0000
University students in a disputed district join the demonstrations wave in the Kurdistan Region 

Shafaq News/ University students demonstrated on Tuesday in Khanaqin, Northeast Diyala, to demand disbursing the suspended financial grants.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the students gathered near the Faculty of Humanities Headquarters to protest the Region's Ministry of Higher Education's decision to cut the monthly payments it offers to the students as grants.

For the third day in a row, university students in al-Sulaymaniyah students continue to demand the Ministry to disburse those grants for them to be able to afford living and studying expenses.

