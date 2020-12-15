Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

United States expresses condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-15T15:26:20+0000
United States expresses condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer

Shafaq News/ the US Consulate General in Erbil, Kurdistan, expressed on Tuesday its condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer during armed clashes with PKK militants.

“The United States offers its condolences to the family of First Lieutenant Abdul Rahman Amin, who was killed in a confrontation with PKK, near Al-Amadiya district in Duhok Governorate.” A statement by the consulate reported to Shafaq News Agency said.

The statement indicated that the courage and sincerity of the Lieutenant is a pride for the people of the Region.

The first lieutenant Abdul Rahman Amin was killed in clashes between the Peshmerga and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK at a checkpoint in Al-Amadiya district in Duhok.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, Amin was the third member of Peshmerga forces to be killed by PKK.

Earlier, KRG condemned PKK attack on Peshmerga forces in Jamanki, north of Duhok governorate, considering it an "assault" on the region and its legitimate institutions.

"The Regional Government refused any the Kurdish-Kurdish fighting, but the last PKK attack is targeted all the people of Kurdistan and not only Peshmerga. And we will work to prevent any security vacuum in the region. “It added.

About two months ago, one Peshmerga fighter was killed in an attack by the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq.

Turkey, the United States and European Union all classify the PKK as a terrorist organization.

related

Turkey to try 2 journalists for alleged membership in PKK

Date: 2020-09-01 16:18:17
Turkey to try 2 journalists for alleged membership in PKK

7 PKK members killed in air strikes in Kurdistan

Date: 2019-08-06 12:02:15
7 PKK members killed in air strikes in Kurdistan

The PKK launches another attack on the Peshmerga forces in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-05 17:58:15
The PKK launches another attack on the Peshmerga forces in Duhok

The Turkish army stormed a village in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-07 19:41:12
The Turkish army stormed a village in Duhok

PKK announces the death of one of its most prominent leaders

Date: 2020-08-13 14:17:55
PKK announces the death of one of its most prominent leaders

Four PKK fighters killed in Turkish airstrikes

Date: 2020-11-24 06:19:19
Four PKK fighters killed in Turkish airstrikes

Peshmerga-PKK renewed and Kurdistan’ Parliament condemns

Date: 2020-11-04 15:28:12
Peshmerga-PKK renewed and Kurdistan’ Parliament condemns

PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Date: 2020-11-04 18:15:19
PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces