United States expresses condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer

Shafaq News/ the US Consulate General in Erbil, Kurdistan, expressed on Tuesday its condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer during armed clashes with PKK militants.

“The United States offers its condolences to the family of First Lieutenant Abdul Rahman Amin, who was killed in a confrontation with PKK, near Al-Amadiya district in Duhok Governorate.” A statement by the consulate reported to Shafaq News Agency said.

The statement indicated that the courage and sincerity of the Lieutenant is a pride for the people of the Region.

The first lieutenant Abdul Rahman Amin was killed in clashes between the Peshmerga and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK at a checkpoint in Al-Amadiya district in Duhok.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, Amin was the third member of Peshmerga forces to be killed by PKK.

Earlier, KRG condemned PKK attack on Peshmerga forces in Jamanki, north of Duhok governorate, considering it an "assault" on the region and its legitimate institutions.

"The Regional Government refused any the Kurdish-Kurdish fighting, but the last PKK attack is targeted all the people of Kurdistan and not only Peshmerga. And we will work to prevent any security vacuum in the region. “It added.

About two months ago, one Peshmerga fighter was killed in an attack by the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq.

Turkey, the United States and European Union all classify the PKK as a terrorist organization.