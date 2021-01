Shafaq News / Unknown gunmen shot fire today Saturday on the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The incident resulted in no causalities.

According to exclusive information, today, at 06:00 a.m., men in a four-wheel-drive vehicle opened fire on KDP headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

KDP Headquarters have been attacked before in September 2019 in the Governorate.

No party claimed responsibility.