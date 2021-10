Shafaq News/ Eyewitnesses reported on Saturday that unidentified helicopters struck an area in Kurdesin district of aqra in Duhok Governorate.

They told Shafaq News Agency that yesterday evening, Friday, airstrikes targeted an area between villages within the borders of Kurdesin district.

According to the eyewitnesses, three military helicopters were striking the which resulted in the burning of pastures in the area.