Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Under auspices of President Barzani, Kurdistan's parties agree to hold legislative election under current rules

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-10T14:02:48+0000
Under auspices of President Barzani, Kurdistan's parties agree to hold legislative election under current rules

Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of President Nechirvan Barzani, the political forces in the Kurdistan region agreed to hold a poll under the same rules of the 2018 polls that saw a land-sliding victory of the Kurdistan Democratic Party(KDP).

The President of the Kurdistan Region chaired a meeting that saw the main political parties in the semi-autonomous region convening for the third time to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October 1st.

The meeting was also attended by United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Special Representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Today's meeting is the third round of talks about the region's elections that are expected to be postponed until next year. Plasschaert previously headed a meeting with top officials from the Kurdish political parties in Erbil on 26 May in a bid to reach an agreement on the upcoming elections. She also participated in another meeting with the political parties on June 9.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the region's incumbent election commission, whose mandate has expired, will be supervising the polls under the agreement forged today.

Another meeting will be scheduled for early September, according to our correspondent.

The upcoming parliamentary election in the region has been challenged by the intra-Kurdish divisions over the elections law, Independent High Commission for Election and Referendum, and parliamentary seat quotas.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has been calling for amending the elections law for a while. However, the Kurdistan Democratic Party expressed strong disagreement about this proposal, saying that amending the law requires all the political blocs to agree.

Parliamentary elections in Iraqi Kurdistan are held every four years, according to Article 8 of the Kurdistan elections law. The last election was held on Sept. 30, 2018. The KDP got 45 seats out of a total of 111 seats, while the PUK got 21 seats. The remaining seats were distributed among other small parties and independents.

The current parliament term will end Nov. 6, and if the elections do not take place on time, there will be a legal gap, and the region would be managed by a caretaker government. The current divisions between the KDP and the PUK in Baghdad have also deepened the intra-divisions in Erbil.

related

Kurdish parties meet in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-20 14:57:01
Kurdish parties meet in Kirkuk

Kurdish parties in Kirkuk convey their demands to the federal government

Date: 2020-12-06 15:05:17
Kurdish parties in Kirkuk convey their demands to the federal government

PUK and the Change form an alliance for the elections

Date: 2021-06-20 16:01:03
PUK and the Change form an alliance for the elections

Kurdish Parties in Kirkuk failed to establish a census-based electoral list

Date: 2021-02-07 16:33:49
Kurdish Parties in Kirkuk failed to establish a census-based electoral list

PM Barzani emphasizes the need to secure the appropriate atmosphere for the elections

Date: 2021-07-31 11:58:18
PM Barzani emphasizes the need to secure the appropriate atmosphere for the elections

With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-05 19:52:40
With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala

Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrives in Erbil

Date: 2021-09-09 16:27:02
Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrives in Erbil

Kurdistan prepares for the early parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-09-28 16:58:04
Kurdistan prepares for the early parliamentary elections