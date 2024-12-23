Uncertainty looms for Syrian refugees amid limited resources and unclear future

Shafaq News/ As the aftermath of Bashar al-Assad’s regime’s fall continues to reshape the dynamics of the Syrian crisis, hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in Iraq grapple with uncertainty about their future.

Iraq is currently hosting around 280,000 Syrian refugees, with the majority living in the Kurdistan region. An estimated 122,000 refugees reside in Erbil Governorate, including both the city and nearby camps. Of this number, 92,000 live in Erbil and its surrounding areas outside of camps, while the rest are distributed across various camps in Iraq, such as Domiz, Qushtapa, Basirma, Darashakran, Gozarto, Sharya, Akre, Makhmour, and Al-Sulaymaniyah.

In the camps, refugees face severe challenges, including limited resources and basic services, which make their daily lives increasingly difficult in an already complex and unstable environment.

Hevi, a refugee residing in the Domiz camp in southern Duhok, told Shafaq News, "Most Syrians are happy about the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, but it's still unclear how the situation in Syria will unfold."

Ahmed Jaber, a refugee from Afrin, spoke of the challenges they face, saying, "Afrin currently lacks a unified authority, and the security situation is unstable. Therefore, returning is not possible at the moment."

Speaking to Shafaq News, Abbas Hussein, a refugee from Hasakah expressed his desire to return home after 11 years in exile, pointing out the inadequate services in the camps. "The international organizations offer little support. The only help we get comes from the Kurdistan Regional Government."

These statements reflect the ongoing struggle of Syrian refugees, caught between hope for a return to their homes and fears of the uncertain situation in Syria.

While international efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis politically continue, the lack of tangible progress has left refugees disillusioned and increasingly frustrated.

Tensions in northern Syria have escalated since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8. On Sunday, a source from the Global Coalition revealed that the United States has redeployed dozens of troops from Iraq to Syria to bolster security at its bases and facilities.

Meanwhile, Turkiye has intensified its military operations against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which it considers linked to the PKK, a group designated as terrorist by Ankara. These operations are often carried out in coordination with the Syrian National Army (SNA).

Over the past three days, Israel has escalated its military activities in Syria's southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra amidst an apparent absence of a Syrian government response.

Israeli media also reported that the Israeli military has established camps on Mount Hermon. These developments follow the Israeli army's destruction of Syria’s air, naval, intelligence, and scientific research capabilities.