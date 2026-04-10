Gold down 0.1% as US-Iran ceasefire strains

Shafaq News

Gold dipped on Friday as a firmer dollar and U.S.-Iran ceasefire uncertainty weighed, but the metal stayed on course for a ‌third consecutive weekly climb as investors priced in earlier and deeper U.S. rate cuts, supporting non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $4,759.54 per ounce by 0316 GMT. The metal, however, has gained 1.8% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 0.7% to $4,782.70.

The dollar index (.DXY) strengthened, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"There's a lack of clarity about the way ⁠that the ceasefire is evolving in the Middle East and what that means to energy markets... so we're in sort of a little bit of a holding pattern (with gold) going into the final session of the week," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Spot gold has fallen about 10% since the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran erupted on February 28, with elevated energy prices fuelling inflation concerns and the prospect of higher interest rates.

The fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran showed further strain on Friday, as Washington accused Tehran of breaching promises on the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude, however, has slid more ‌than 11% ⁠this week on optimism that the ceasefire could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes.

"If things break down, (gold) could end up back in mid-$4,000's pretty quickly. But if the ceasefire holds and the peace deal starts to look more likely, then we could push through $5,000," Rodda ⁠added.

On the data front, the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, advanced 2.8% in the 12 months through February, in line with estimates, and likely rose further in March.

Investors are now looking out for ⁠March's U.S. Consumer Price Index data, due later in the day, for further clues on Fed's monetary policy direction.

Markets are pricing in a 31% chance for a U.S. rate cut of at least 25 ⁠basis points at the Fed's December meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, up from 20% in the prior session. FEDWATCH

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.9% to $75.74 per ounce, platinum lost 2% to $2,061.06, and palladium fell 1.2% to $1,539.43.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News staff.