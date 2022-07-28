US pledges commitment to the security of the Kurdistan region 

Shafaq News/ The Peshmerga forces received a new batch of military equipment from the United States, Washington's Consulate in Erbil said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the consulate, the Peshmerga forces "the Peshmerga received several pallets of equipment to keep their vehicles operational."

"This team effort underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to the security of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, along with the many vehicles and other military equipment we have already provided," the statement said.

"The U.S. military is working closely with the Ministry of Peshmerga to make sure the right equipment gets to the brave Peshmerga fighting the ISIS threat," the statement concluded.