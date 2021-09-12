US consulate in the Kurdistan region condemns yesterday's attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Consulate General of the United States of America in the Kurdistan Region condemned today the attack that targeted Erbil International Airport.

The consulate said in a statement, "these attacks threaten the sovereignty, security, and stability of Iraq."

"We support the Kurdistan Regional Government in its investigation to identify those responsible for the attack," the statement added.

The Consulate affirmed that the US is committed to supporting the efforts of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi government to maintain peace and stability.