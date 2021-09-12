Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US consulate in the Kurdistan region condemns yesterday's attack on Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-12T11:37:47+0000
US consulate in the Kurdistan region condemns yesterday's attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Consulate General of the United States of America in the Kurdistan Region condemned today the attack that targeted Erbil International Airport.

The consulate said in a statement, "these attacks threaten the sovereignty, security, and stability of Iraq."

"We support the Kurdistan Regional Government in its investigation to identify those responsible for the attack," the statement added.

The Consulate affirmed that the US is committed to supporting the efforts of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi government to maintain peace and stability.

related

Erbil blood bank urgently calls on citizens to donate due to shortage

Date: 2020-11-24 08:56:25
Erbil blood bank urgently calls on citizens to donate due to shortage

Erbil police: cars ‘trade is in exhibitions not streets

Date: 2020-08-24 13:49:03
Erbil police: cars ‘trade is in exhibitions not streets

Al-Abadi's coalition expresses its position on Masrur Barzanis’ visit to Baghdad

Date: 2019-07-17 12:04:47
Al-Abadi's coalition expresses its position on Masrur Barzanis’ visit to Baghdad

MP Barzani inaugurates the largest steel factory in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-18 07:23:38
MP Barzani inaugurates the largest steel factory in Iraq today

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 07:34:36
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Erbil and Baghdad agree on deploying joint military brigades in Kurdish areas outside the region's territory

Date: 2021-08-31 13:55:40
Erbil and Baghdad agree on deploying joint military brigades in Kurdish areas outside the region's territory

US Secretary of State "outraged" by the rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-16 06:07:24
US Secretary of State "outraged" by the rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2021-03-29 21:16:03
Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures