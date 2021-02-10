Report

US and Russian forces conduct patrols in North Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-10T12:58:42+0000
Shafaq News/ US and Russian forces conducted today, Wednesday, separate ground patrols in the narrow buffer zone between northeastern Syria and Turkey.

Shafaq News agency correspondent said that the US patrol ventured towards Semalka border-crossing from the city of Derik along with the oilfields area, south of the city, before heading back to Derik on Semalka-Zuhayriyah road near the Turkish borders.

Our correspondent added that the US patrol consisted of three vehicles with coverage from the airforces 

The Russian police conducted a four-vehicle patrol with aerial coverage by two helicopters starting from Qamishli through the countryside of Derik to Ain Diwar, where it stationed for a while before heading back.

