US State Department: No stronger supporter for KRI than the US

Shafaq News / Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Victoria Taylor, emphasized on Wednesday that there is no greater supporter of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) than the US, stressing the importance of resolving disputes and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad. Taylor made these remarks during her participation in the MERI forum titled "US policy in Iraq and the region."

Taylor stated, "We will continue to support KRI within the framework of the federal Iraq, and we believe that this support is not only in the interest of the Region but also in the interest of the Iraqi government as a whole."

She added, "The significant challenge lies in the relation between Baghdad and Erbil, and it is important for the dialogue to persist between both sides to resolve the outstanding issues." Taylor also emphasized the importance of the budget, as well as the topics of oil and gas, and reaching an agreement on oil revenues.

She pointed out that "the division within KRI undermines negotiations with Baghdad," expressing hope for impactful discussions with the federal government.