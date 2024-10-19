US Ambassador supports "free and fair" elections in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina Romanowski expressed that the United States backs all efforts to ensure that tomorrow's elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) are "free and fair."

“We support all efforts to ensure tomorrow’s IKR elections are free and fair,” Romanowski wrote on X. “We call on all political parties and security forces to respect the media and civil society's vital role in the democratic process and refrain from violence or intimidation.”

The general parliamentary elections in the Region are scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday.

A total of 1,091 candidates, including men and women, are competing for 100 seats in the regional parliament, five of which are reserved for minority communities as part of a quota system.

According to the election law, at least 30 seats must be allocated to women.

The Kurdistan Region has 2,899,578 registered voters, of whom 215,960 were eligible to participate in the special vote. The remaining 2,683,618 voters will cast their ballots in the general election scheduled for Sunday.