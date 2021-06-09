UNHCR delegation visits the Shariya camp in Duhok 

Shafaq News/ The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Iraq announced that it is working with humanitarian organizations to secure the displaced families’ needs in Shariya camp in Duhok governorate.

UNHCR media official, Firas Al-Khatib, told Shafaq News Agency, "A delegation headed by the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, visited today Shariya camp to check on the conditions of 1,000 displaced people who were affected by a fire that destroyed more than 280 tents inside the camp."

“The UNHCR welcomed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s decision to improve the quality of the tents," he added, stressing that the UNHCR supports these efforts and will work with humanitarian partners to meet the needs of the displaced in the camp.