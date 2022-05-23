University of Erbil to host the 6th 3C Forum on May 25

Shafaq News / In cooperation with Opening Universities for Refugees (OUR) initiative, Empower Organisation and in collaboration with the Centre for Asia Pacific Refugee Studies ( CAPRS ) at the University of Auckland and UNHCR Iraq, the University of Kurdistan Hewlêr ( UKH ) will host the Sixth 3C Forum on May 25, 2022 .

A statement by the University said that the Forum seeks to facilitate effective collaboration amongst participants leading to new initiatives to increase access to higher education opportunities for refugees in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ( KRI ).

The statement noted that the forum aims to involve as many interested stakeholders as possible to ensure that everyone who has the potential to develop solutions to the challenges of accessing higher education in the region is able to, as well as to contribute to UNCHR's 15by30 vision i.e., to achieving enrolment of 15 % of young refugee women and men higher education by the year 2030.