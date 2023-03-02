UN chief arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, arrived in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, from Baghdad on Thursday.

Earlier today, the UN chief had a stop at the governorate of Nineveh, where he paid a visit to displacement camps in the governorate.

Upon his disembarkment on the tarmacs of the Erbil international airport, Guterres was welcomed by the president of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said Guterres will hold a series of meetings with leading figures, politicians, and government officials to discuss the differences between the federal and regional governments.