UN Special Representative Urges End to Political Conflicts in Kurdistan Region for Timely Elections

Shafaq News/ Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, expressed concern regarding the ongoing internal political conflicts in the Kurdistan Region.

The UN envoy called on all Kurdish parties to work together and find common ground to address the outstanding issues related to the parliamentary elections.

Plasschaert emphasized the importance of credible and timely elections, highlighting their significance in upholding democracy.

The Kurdistan Parliament recently voted to activate the Electoral Commission following a session marred by a physical altercation between parliamentarians from different political blocs.

The decision to hold elections was driven by political differences, particularly between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. Despite the set date for the parliamentary elections being November 18, 2023, the internal conflicts have created uncertainty in the Region.