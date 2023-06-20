U.S. highlights women entrepreneurs in KRI

Shafaq News / A delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce expressed their enthusiasm for the presence of active businesswomen in the private sector and the development of local food products in the Kurdistan Region during a press conference held by U.S. Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. and the delegation visiting Erbil.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Hicks emphasized the significance of the delegation's visit, stating that it sends a highly important message about America's commitment to the development and support of investment in the Kurdistan Region. He further stated that the visit is part of the strategic framework agreement between Iraq and the United States to support and enhance various sectors.

In turn, Steve Lutes, Vice President of Middle East Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, stated during the same conference that the preparation for this significant delegation visit had been underway for years.

He highlighted the presence of American companies, some of which are visiting the Kurdistan Region for the first time, while others have been operating there for approximately a decade, such as PepsiCo.

Lutes explained that during their visit, they conducted several meetings with both new and established companies to familiarize themselves with the nature of work and investment opportunities in the region, and affirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Government is eager to provide support, assistance, and facilitation for American companies seeking to come and operate in the region.

"With this level of transparency and dialogue, our message will create an environment that attracts American companies to Kurdistan to engage in investment projects."

He further expressed delight at witnessing both male and female business leaders in Kurdistan Region, in addition to local food products such as honey, pomegranates, and ice cream, which serve as encouraging factors for increased private sector investment.

Last Tuesday, the Head of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Safeen Dizayee, announced that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce expressed a desire to participate in the investment sector in the region.