U.S. Chamber of Commerce Shows Interest in Investment Sector of Kurdistan Region, Reveals KRG Official

Shafaq News/ Safeen Dizayi, the official in charge of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Tuesday said that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have signaled willingness to participate in the region's investment sector.

In a press conference held today in Erbil, Dizayi stated that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a very strong institution, boasting millions of members in America. He added that a delegation from the Chamber is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region next week.

Dizayi said that the visit will feature discussions with the relevant authorities in the government, private sector, and the Chamber of Commerce in the region.

"The focus would be on how to assist U.S. companies in coming to the region for direct investment, or in sharing their experiences in Kurdistan and all of Iraq."

The diplomat said that the regional government will spare no effort to offer all forms of cooperation in order to facilitate these companies' endeavors.