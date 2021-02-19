Report

U.S. embassy in Baghdad stress the need to respect freedom of expression

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-19T17:05:22+0000
U.S. embassy in Baghdad stress the need to respect freedom of expression

Shafaq News / The U.S. embassy in Baghdad said that it is closely following the case of seven journalists and activists, five of whom were sentenced this week to six years in jail.

“We have followed closely the recent detentions of journalists and activists and the subsequent trials,” read a statement from the embassy on Friday.

The embassy said in a statement, "The U.S. has consistently engaged on the issue of freedom expression, including for members of the press, with KRG officials and will continue to do so. Democratic societies respect freedom and expression and support the ability of press members to report without fear of retaliation."

On Monday, seven citizens from Duhok, including two journalists, were put on trial in Erbil for "endangering the national security of the Kurdistan Region." Five of the defendants – Sherwan Sherwani, Shvan Saeed, Ayaz Karam, Hariwan Issa, and Guhdar Zebari – were found guilty and were sentenced to six years in jail.

The defendants were convicted against the background of bloody protests in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate late last year, when demonstrators attacked government and party headquarters, set fire to them and assaulted their cadres.

