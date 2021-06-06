Report

U.S. embassy in Baghdad condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-06T10:09:31+0000
U.S. embassy in Baghdad condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News/ The U.S. embassy in Iraq condemned the Kurdistan Workers' Party's attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces in Matin mountain yesterday.

The embassy said in a statement that it condemns, "in the strongest terms, the brutal attack launched by the Kurdistan Workers' Party yesterday against our brave partners in the Peshmerga."

"We stand with our friends in the Kurdistan Region and reiterate our commitment to work together in order to achieve security in the region", the statement added.

