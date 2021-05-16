U.S. affirms keenness to support the Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received on Sunday a high-level American delegation that included Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood, Acting Special Representative for Syria Engagement, Aimee Cutrona, and Director of Iraq and Syria Affairs in the National Security Council Zehra Bell.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the latest developments in Iraq and Syria, and ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the U.S., according to a statement by Barzani's office.

The American delegation confirmed its keenness to support the Peshmerga forces in dealing with ISIS terrorists, stressing the need to activate the joint coordination centers between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.

The meeting reviewed the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government, and the importance of adhering to the Federal Budget Law, and sending financial dues to the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of dialogue between the Syrian Kurdish parties to enhance political action, pluralism, and power-sharing. They also reiterated their support for freedom of expression, human rights, and the work of civil society organizations.

Regarding the Bahdinan prisoners, Barzani indicated that it is a purely legal issue and is being dealt with according to the law, affirming his full appreciation, support, and respect for the work of diplomats in the Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister indicated that the illegal behavior of the convicted and the misuse of their relations and contacts will not affect diplomatic parties.