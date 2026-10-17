Shafaq News- Erbil

Two explosions were heard near a base belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The explosions occurred in the Doli Alana area of Khalifan subdistrict, the source said, adding that residents of Shaqlawa had spotted drones flying overhead.

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