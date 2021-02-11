Two Turkish soldiers are killed in clashes with PKK, Turkey says

Shafaq News/ Two Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdish fighters in Kara Mountain, Amadiya district, north of Duhok Governorate, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry said four other soldiers wounded in Kara clashes with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters.

Yesterday, the Ministry launched Operation Claw-Tiger 2 against the Kurdish militant group.

It was carried out to “neutralize the PKK and other terrorist elements from northern Iraq” to ensure security along the Turkish-Iraqi border, the ministry said.

The PKK deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984, demanding greater Kurdish autonomy in the southeast of the country.

About 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting.