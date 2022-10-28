Report

Two PKK fighters died in a Turkish UAV attack: Kurdistan's CTD

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-28T15:20:29+0000
Shafaq News/ Two fighters of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) were killed in an Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) attack in Sinjar, Iraqi Kurdistan's Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD) said in a press release on Friday.

According to the press release, a Turkish UAV struck a vehicle carrying members of the anti-Ankara party near the village of Sekineye in the district of Sinjar.

The attack, according to the press release, killed two and injured three fighters.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) militia, which are both designated as terrorist groups by Ankara.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives.

In April, the Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Iraqi charge d'affaires after Baghdad accused Ankara of violating its sovereignty and called on it to withdraw all of its forces from Iraqi territory.

