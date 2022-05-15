Report

Two ISIS militants killed, one Peshmerga fighter injured in clashes in Qara Gogh

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-15T21:26:49+0000
Shafaq News/ A Peshmerga fighter was wounded in a "successful" military operation against ISIS remnants in Qara Gogh, commander of the Peshmerga's sixth axis Sirwan Barzani said on Sunday.

"The operation took place in the gap between the territories of the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army forces in the northern part of Qara Gogh," the commander said.

"While searching the caves and tunnels in the area, our fighters engaged with ISIS militants. A Peshmerga fighter sustained a light injury in the confrontations. Two ISIS terrorists were killed on the other side."

