Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two ISIS cells dismantled in the Kurdistan region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-30T09:26:58+0000
Two ISIS cells dismantled in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The Protection and Information Agency announced attesting two ISIS dangerous networks in al-Sulaymaniyah and Chemchemal.

According to a statement by the Agency, through three separate security operations in al-Sulaymaniyah, the city center, and Chemchemal district, eight ISIS terrorists were arrested.

The statement added that after investigating and obtaining accurate intelligence information, two dangerous ISIS networks were reached, one of which works as sleeper cells, while the second was preparing to carry out bombings in the Kurdistan Region.

However, the statement said that the perpetrators were arrested under a judicial order, according to what was published by the central media of the National Union.

related

Barzani: We support a government in Iraq that respects the recent agreements with Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-06 11:27:44
Barzani: We support a government in Iraq that respects the recent agreements with Kurdistan Region

Peshmerga: ISIS collects royalties and sets up courts in areas witnessing a security vacuum in Iraq

Date: 2020-04-12 13:09:50
Peshmerga: ISIS collects royalties and sets up courts in areas witnessing a security vacuum in Iraq

Kurdistan and France stress the need for Iraqi-Kurdish efforts to eliminate ISIS

Date: 2021-05-24 20:49:21
Kurdistan and France stress the need for Iraqi-Kurdish efforts to eliminate ISIS

Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

Date: 2020-09-15 12:37:53
Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

Peshmerga and Asaish start a military operation near a disputed area

Date: 2020-02-09 12:47:30
Peshmerga and Asaish start a military operation near a disputed area

170 Iraqis killed by ISIS this year

Date: 2020-04-21 23:42:49
170 Iraqis killed by ISIS this year

ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

Date: 2021-05-29 16:06:12
ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

Iraqi-Kurdish operation against ISIS

Date: 2020-09-29 17:05:24
Iraqi-Kurdish operation against ISIS