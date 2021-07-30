Two ISIS cells dismantled in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The Protection and Information Agency announced attesting two ISIS dangerous networks in al-Sulaymaniyah and Chemchemal.

According to a statement by the Agency, through three separate security operations in al-Sulaymaniyah, the city center, and Chemchemal district, eight ISIS terrorists were arrested.

The statement added that after investigating and obtaining accurate intelligence information, two dangerous ISIS networks were reached, one of which works as sleeper cells, while the second was preparing to carry out bombings in the Kurdistan Region.

However, the statement said that the perpetrators were arrested under a judicial order, according to what was published by the central media of the National Union.