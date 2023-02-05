Turkmen parties call for more effective presence in election

Shafaq News / Over 40 Turkmen parties and political forces convened on Sunday to discuss the upcoming legislative elections in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting, which was held in Erbil and attended by a representative of the United Nations in Iraq, called for allowing an effective presence in the elections, noting that the previous election law was not fair to the community.

The meeting called for reconsidering the Turkmen community's quota, especially in al-Sulaymaniyah, where there is no Turkmen representation at all.

Following the meeting, a press conference was held to announce that the Turkmen parties have five-paragraph recommendations related to the elections.

The Turkmen parties also called on Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to give more space to the community for more effective participation in the elections.