Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkiye attacks PKK sites in Sinjar, Source

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-06T18:41:09+0000
Turkiye attacks PKK sites in Sinjar, Source

Shafaq News/ Turkish drones stuck on Thursday sites of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Sinjar District.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkiye bombarded a PKK hideout in Sinjar Mountain, where the Party dug many tunnels and caves to protect itself from the Turkish attacks.

The source did not provide further details about the size of the damage of casualties.

On October 2020, The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the total return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The agreement also ends the authority of intruding groups. It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

related

Dindar Zebari: +1,300 families left Sinjar due to PKK activity

Date: 2022-07-20 10:41:15
Dindar Zebari: +1,300 families left Sinjar due to PKK activity

Why Sinjar Agreement is not yet implemented? The mayor explains

Date: 2021-11-22 07:58:44
Why Sinjar Agreement is not yet implemented? The mayor explains

Turkish aircraft target forces affiliated with PKK in Sinjar

Date: 2022-09-23 13:20:14
Turkish aircraft target forces affiliated with PKK in Sinjar

Clashes erupt between the Iraqi army and PKK elements in Sinjar 

Date: 2021-12-12 14:41:52
Clashes erupt between the Iraqi army and PKK elements in Sinjar 

PKK: we will respond to any Turkish offensive in Sinjar

Date: 2021-04-04 15:11:43
PKK: we will respond to any Turkish offensive in Sinjar

Turkey occupies +100 kilometers of Kurdistan's area, PKK says 

Date: 2021-06-23 12:50:08
Turkey occupies +100 kilometers of Kurdistan's area, PKK says 

Kurdistan urges the students displaced from Sinjar to enroll in the nearest school to their residence

Date: 2022-05-05 14:38:55
Kurdistan urges the students displaced from Sinjar to enroll in the nearest school to their residence

Turkish aircraft target PKK sites north of Duhok

Date: 2021-12-31 10:07:26
Turkish aircraft target PKK sites north of Duhok