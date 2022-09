Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery bombed intensively north of Zakho district in Kurdistan region.

A military source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish artillery bombed Bativa, which resulted in the injury of a civilian.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.