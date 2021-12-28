Report
Turkish warplanes target areas in al-Sulaymaniyah
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-28T20:16:27+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish aircraft attacked Mawat district, al-Sulaymaniyah, today.
The district confirmed in a statement that at 16:45, Turkish aircraft targeted the area, noting that no casualties were recorded.
The statement indicated that the attack caused panic among the district's residents.
Kurdish areas are constantly subjected to Turkish attacks, due to Ankara's conflict with the Kurdistan Workers Party.
Earlier today, a security source reported that Turkish warplanes targeted Jamanki, in Amedi district.
