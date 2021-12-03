Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish warplanes struck Kurdistan’s Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-03T15:56:43+0000
Turkish warplanes struck Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish warplanes struck the Nahely area in Al-Amadiya district, Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency; Turkish warplanes struck twice Matin mountain and villages in the Nahely area and Kara Mountain on the borders of the Al-Amadiya.

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

related

Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok

Date: 2020-07-26 15:35:07
Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok

Duhok to celebrate local day after two years halt

Date: 2021-05-23 14:03:29
Duhok to celebrate local day after two years halt

Turkish aircraft target villages in Duhok Governorate

Date: 2021-04-05 17:29:18
Turkish aircraft target villages in Duhok Governorate

Kurdistan's Minister of Interior: Qushtapa was attacked from the Federal Government's territory

Date: 2021-08-25 11:23:10
Kurdistan's Minister of Interior: Qushtapa was attacked from the Federal Government's territory

Turkey bombs Kurdistan’s Duhok

Date: 2021-11-17 12:23:22
Turkey bombs Kurdistan’s Duhok

Turkish air forces attack border areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-01 18:45:40
Turkish air forces attack border areas in Duhok

After 6 years of being kidnapped by ISIS in Syria.. Yazidi girl arrive in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-24 11:56:26
After 6 years of being kidnapped by ISIS in Syria.. Yazidi girl arrive in Duhok

Turkish airforces strike sites on a mountain in Duhok

Date: 2021-07-11 08:38:24
Turkish airforces strike sites on a mountain in Duhok