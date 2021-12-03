Turkish warplanes struck Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish warplanes struck the Nahely area in Al-Amadiya district, Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency; Turkish warplanes struck twice Matin mountain and villages in the Nahely area and Kara Mountain on the borders of the Al-Amadiya.

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.