Turkish warplanes bomb villages near Erbil

Shafaq News/ Turkish military aircraft has reportedly launched a series of airstrikes targeting the border area of "Pradost" to the north of Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, locals reported.
The airstrikes, which lasted for approximately two hours, struck multiple villages within the Pradost area. The continuous bombardment resulted in the outbreak of fires in nearby forests.
Locals have reported on social media platforms that the Turkish aircraft continue to patrol the skies over Pradost even after the airstrikes ceased.